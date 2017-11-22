Youth program benefitting from renovation

ALGONA — One way to continue to help youth be life long learners is to continue to keep up with what’s happening elsewhere.

“If we don’t keep up with what’s going on in our world, we’re going to lose them,” said Sonya Harsha, the Algona Public Library’s Young Adult Librarian. “Part of the expansion is to keep the kids coming in, keeping them interested in what’s going on and being attractive to them. That is part of what we need to keep them coming into the library.”

A capital campaign has started with a goal of raising $3 million in private and public contributions. The Friends of the Algona Public Library Foundation started a campaign with a soft launch in late summer and have secured nearly $1 million in gifts and pledges to be paid over the next few years.

