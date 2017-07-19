Youth help 6 veterans attend honor flight

ALGONA — Six veterans will be able to participate in the Brushy Creek Area Honor Flight later this year because of the work a group of Algona sixth-graders did to raise money for the veterans.

“It is incredible,” said Jeanette Walker, Algona sixth-grade teacher who retired this year after 35 years teaching. She coordinated a bake sale to raise money for the veterans. “Most kids have some connection somewhere with a veteran. They are so eager and wiling to help. It is a perfect age.”

The students conducted a bake sale during the spring vocal concert. This year’s group will be participating on the honor flight in the fall. The honor flight participants depart from Fort Dodge Regional Airport to Washington, D. C. The sites that are seen include World War II Memorial, Korean Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, Iowa Jima Memorial and Arlington Cemetery.

The bake sale has been going on since 2015. The first year the students raised enough for two people, the next year for three. This year the students doubled their efforts, raising money for six veterans to participate.



