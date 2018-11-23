Home / Home

Youth diagnosed with HSP collecting items for children's hospital

Fri, 11/23/2018 - 1:06pm admin1

Walker Rosenmeyer, the son of Steve and Alison Rosenmeyer of Wesley, is collecting items until Dec. 21 to deliver to Iowa City's Stead Family Children's Hospital. Items may include toys, gifts, blankets and stuffed animals.

Rosenmeyer was diagnosed with henoch-schonlein purpura in Novermber 2016, The virus attacked his kidneys, sending him to the hospital.

Get all the details in the Nov. 22 Kossuth County Advance.

