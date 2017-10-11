Youth charged with threat of terrorism

ALGONA — A 16-year-old Algona youth has been charged with an alleged threat of terrorism, for making an alleged threat of violence in a social media post last week.

The threat of terrorism is a Class D felony and carries with it the potential consequences of an indeterminate term not to exceed five years in prison and a maximum fine of $7,500.

“However, these are the adult consequences,” said Kossuth County Attorney Todd Holmes in an email on Friday morning. “Since this individual is a juvenile, these penalties would not be applicable unless the individual is waived to adult court. The maximum consequence if the case remains in juvenile court would be placement in the state training school until the individual is 18 years of age.”

According to a press release from the Algona Police Department, the alleged threat was believed to be directed to Algona High School for Wednesday, Oct. 4.

