Young entrepreneur in the tuning business

Carter Nath, a pianist and young entrepreneur, owning Carter’s Piano Service, bought out Bill Hobson’s piano tuning business last November.

Serving customers from beyond Kossuth County, Nath is one of the only piano tuners within a 50-minute drive of Algona. “It is a bigger territory than I can cover alone,” He remarked.

Nath does not shy away from traveling to tune pianos, scheduling multiple tunings in the same vicinity at once.

Nath’s business venture began a few years ago when his mother, Laurie Hammer, suggested that he look into piano restoration. Considering the idea, Nath said he thought, “Why not? It would be something fun to do.”

