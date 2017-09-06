Young Eagles take flight on personal airplanes

Over 100 students from Algona Middle School and Bishop Garrigan Middle School took flight on the wings of personal airplanes on the morning and early afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 2, continuing a tradition that started over seven years ago with members from the Algona airport.

“One of the biggest things that got me started in this is that they told me I had a 1 million dollar education and I got a paid salary on top of it. For me, it was payback to help kids, to give them a little insight into aviation,” said Keith Brandt, organizer of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Young Eagles flight in Algona and former United States Air Force pilot. “Now, my motivation is seeing the kids that are so excited as they come back from the flight.”

The EAA chapter in Mason City sponsors this flight, held every year for eighth-grade students at both Algona schools. As part of this program, individuals age 8 – 17, can experience flying for themselves with members of the EAA and the chance to take an introductory flying course with the opportunity to fly the airplane for themselves with a free flying lesson.

