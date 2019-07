Algona Family YMCA hosts a luau Saturday, July 20, beginning at 3 p.m. at the Thul Shed at the Algona Country Club.

Inflatables, cotton candy and face painting run from 3 to 8 p.m. Dinner is 5 to 7 p.m. with a barbecue buffet.

Read more in the July 18 Kossuth County Advance.