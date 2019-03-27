Written note may do the trick

A handwritten note is spurring the final fund drive for the Algona Public Library renovation.

Mara Strickler, library director, said it was precipitated when a generous couple dropped off a handwritten note. "The library building project is a priority for them. They really want to see it finished," Strickler said.

The couple wants to give a matching gift of up to $500,000. "They thought these matching funds would be a good motivator for community members to help us reach the finish line for this campaign," Strickler said.

