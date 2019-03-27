Home / Home

Written note may do the trick

Wed, 03/27/2019 - 3:36pm admin1

A handwritten note is spurring the final fund drive for the Algona Public Library renovation.

Mara Strickler, library director, said it was precipitated when a generous couple dropped off a handwritten note. "The library building project is a priority for them. They really want to see it finished," Strickler said.

The couple wants to give a matching gift of up to $500,000. "They thought these matching funds would be a good motivator for community members to help us reach the finish line for this campaign," Strickler said.

Read the whole story in the March 28 Kossuth County Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/


Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here