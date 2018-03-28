WRanGling grAce lets the beef shine

Elaine Noll Edwardson received the call notifying her that WRanGling grAce Cafe & Saloon had made the list of 10 finalists for the annual Best Burger in Iowa contest. "They told me, 'You're going to need more product and you're going to need more help.'"

The Bancroft eatery was its busy self the end of last week, but Edwardson and her regular crew – MaKayla Heetland and Mary Skarpo – are gearing for the rush that follows when restaurants make the list of nominees compiled by the Iowa Cattlemen's Association and the Iowa Beef Industry Council, which they announced last week.

Making the top 10 list means much in many ways for Edwardson.