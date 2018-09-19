Home / Home

Workwell program trying to prevent costly injuries

Wed, 09/19/2018 - 9:18am admin1
Nathan Moore

Ben Kraus recently started a program at the Kossuth Regional Medical Hospital that helps establish clear guidelines for what specific physical restrictions entail for a job position. This program is called Workwell and is a nationally recognized program in maintenance of employees’ health and manages injury in order to lower cases of worker’s compensation. As an occupational therapist, Kraus helps businesses and employees by preventing costly injuries to both parties. In the instance of injury, Kraus, as an occupational therapist, adapts the treatment of injury to the type of movements a patient of his sees in, for example, an Algona or Kossuth County industrial job.

