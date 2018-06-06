Woods is new Algona postmaster

Nick Woods was sworn as Algona's 23rd postmaster at the local post office last Thursday.

Woods, who lives on a farm near West Bend, was placed into office during a formal U.S. Postal Service ceremony before family, local postal workers, and state and regional postal officials.

Sharon Parkison, area operations manager for USPS, handled the oath of office and presented Woods with a framed certificate of his selection as a postmaster. Annette Nickles, postmaster at Manson, reviewed a history of the postal service from a national and local perspective. Lori Green, postmaster at Bancroft, also attended the event.

