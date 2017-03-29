The Wizard of Oz comes to Algona

Algona High School students are not in Kansas anymore. Drama students are getting ready to perform in the upcoming Wizard of Oz musical on March 31 and April 1 at 7 p.m. at the Ed and Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center.

Rachel Zuetlau, an English and language arts teacher at AHS, is directing the musical with the help of Jamie Kelley, AHS vocal music instructor and the production’s music director.

When it came time to select the spring play, Zuetlau said both herself and Kelley heavily considered what show would be the best inaugural musical for the PAC.

The Wizard of Oz was the perfect fit as it is a well-known and loved show, remarked Zuetlau. “It met the talents of the people.” She continued, “We have a lot of students that want to be involved both on and off stage.”

