Wiseman resigns city post; Tjaden is interim

Wed, 06/17/2020 - 11:56am admin1

The Algona City Council accepted the resignation of city administrator Curt Wiseman during its council meeting on Monday, June 15. Mayor Rick Murphy said Wiseman signed a document resigning his position that was effective on Friday, June 12.

“It was a mutual agreement between Wiseman and the city of Algona,” Murphy said after Monday’s meeting. During Monday’s council meeting, Murphy said, “I certainly thank Curt for his contributions as the city administrator and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Get the details in the June 18 Advance.

