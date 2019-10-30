WINTERS GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER; APPEAL PLANNED

ALGONA — Jeffrey Lynn Winters, 60, of Livermore, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Randy Page, 54. Page was found lying in a puddle of blood on his garage floor in Lu Verne on Aug. 27, 2018.

After a week-long trial, the 12-person jury on Wednesday, Oct. 30, returned the guilty verdict after six hours of deliberation in Kossuth County District Court.

Kossuth County Attorney Todd Holmes, who assisted the state in prosecuting Winters, said, “Obviously, the state is pleased with the verdict. The state truly appreciates the jury’s time, consideration, attentiveness and obviously, we’re satisfied with the verdict. Anytime there is a situation like this, it provides difficulties for a lot of different people. We were pleased with the way the case was presented and we thank the jury for their consideration and time.”

Defense Attorney Trevor Andersen said following sentencing there would be an appeal filed and possibly a motion for a new trial before the time of sentencing.

A first-degree murder conviction carries an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole. The sentencing will not occur for at least 15 days.

The Kossuth County Advance is carrying extensive coverage of the trial in its Oct. 31 edition, which went to press before the verdict was returned, and it will have more coverage in the Nov. 7 issue.