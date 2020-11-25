Wind project gets its permit

A wind energy conversion construction (WECS) permit was issued to Ledyard Windpower LLC after a public hearing in Bancroft of Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors issued the WECS permit at the Summit Center. It is estimated that 20 people participated in person and another 40 participated virtually.

Board Chair Jack Plathe said there were no negative comments.

