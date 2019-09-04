Wind matters dominate county board meeting

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors discussed a plethora of issues Tuesday, approving the Kossuth Wind Energy wind farm decommissioning plan on a split vote, approving discussing amending Kossuth County Ordinance 310-A, going over wellness issues and more.

The wind farm decommissioning plan was presented by Kossuth County Engineer Doug Miller. The plan was created by Stantec, which Invenergy Project Development Manager Greg Vander Kamp said had been used for the decommissioning plan for the Golden Plains project.

