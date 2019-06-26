Wind company must locate tiles

The companies working on the Golden Plains Wind Project want to cut through district drainage tiles. The engineer hired by the county told them: "No."

Supervisor Roger Tjarks advised against the concept because it would create more enemies for the company.... He told company representatives to "either follow our rules, or you can find somebody else. It's that simple. We're not going to put up with anything in drainage that you're not going to comply with what we've got in the ordinance."

Get all the interesting details in the June 27 Kossuth County Advance.