Wind blasts area

Warm and balmy 80 degree weather quickly took a turn for the worse last week, culminating in a low pressure weather system moving into the area bringing in severe thunderstorms with hail and straight line winds.

On Tuesday night, May 16, around 9 p.m., a severe thunderstorm hit the county impacting the southern region with ferocity.

David Penton, Kossuth County Emergency Management coordinator activated the emergency management squad as reports of severe damage continued to pour in. Opening up lines of communication with the state department, Penton worked to help prepare neighboring counties and the entire state for an impending storm.

Meanwhile, phones were ringing off the hook at the Algona Police Department with reports of limbs down, water over the roadways and power outages.

