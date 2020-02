Valentino Williams, 35, of Coralville, was sentenced to life in prison without parole in district court Feb. 7.

In December, Williams was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in Kossuth County District Court. The arrest came after Williams allegedly shot and killed Jessica Weishaar during an attempted bank robbery Dec. 4, 2019, in Lu Verne.

