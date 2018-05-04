Wilhite ends 50-year run with Fareway

ALGONA – For a few hours on a sunny Wednesday in late April, Tom Wilhite had to accept the fact that other people are going to miss his presence at, and management of, the Fareway Grocery Store in Algona.

"This is a very mixed emotion day for me," Wilhite told a gathering of Fareway corporate executives, family and well-wishers. "Everything I've been telling others – the higher execs – there isn't anything in my house that Fareway hasn't purchased. Everything I did... I'm a young kid out of Moingona – I was 16 – and they took it upon themselves to take me on, and I've been with them ever since. They have been great to me. They've been a family company."

