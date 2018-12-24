Wilder Lee Conley, 71, of Jacksonville Beach, Fla., passed away Nov. 13, 2018. Wilder was a long-time resident of Jacksonville Beach, where he settled following his service in the U.S. Navy. Wilder was born March 20, 1947, in Wiesbaden, West Germany.

Wilder is preceded in death by his parents David and Ann (Harr) Conley and his daughter Jennifer Dunaway.

Wilder is survived by his wife Carol Conley (Kuboosh), daughters Jill Dunaway and Robin (Juan) Camargo, grandchildren Hayley (Ben) Dunaway and Gabriel Camargo, great-grandchildren Jack and Allie Keeton, his aunt Ella Rossing (Harr), and beloved cousins.

A funeral mass was said at 11 a.m., Dec. 14 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Jacksonville, Fla., followed by inurnment at Jacksonville National Cemetery.