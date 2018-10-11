Into the wild blue yonder

For many eighth graders, it was their first flight. Saturday, Sept. 22, students took to the skies following a week-long science unit on flight at both Bishop Garrigan and Algona Middle School. Pilots from the Algona Pilots Association; the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 94, Mason City, and instructors from the Iowa Lakes Community College aviation program piloted the planes.

For more on this story, please see the Oct 11th issue of the Kossuth County Advance