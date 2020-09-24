Who's Kossuth County's next sheriff?

The campaigns are underway and people will soon start voting for local candidates in the 2020 general election. There is a race for Kossuth County sheriff between Democrat Bo Miller and Republican Roger Fisher. Meet them and see their answers to various questions in separate interviews in the Sept. 24 Kossuth County Advance.

In the Oct. 1 edition, meet the candidates for auditor, Republican Tammy Eden and Democrat incumbent Auditor Amber Garman.