Whittemore opening pool, fixing streets

The Whittemore swimming pool will open after June 15, according to Linda Farrell, Whittemore city clerk.

During a conference call with the swimming pool manager Megan Besch and other city officials at the May Whittemore City Council meeting, the group discussed the mandates set forth by the state of Iowa and CDC.

“We have purchased plexiglass protective shields required to open, latex gloves and safe masks for those who are in need or want to wear them,” Farrell said.

