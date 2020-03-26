Where will the library go?

ALGONA — The Algona Public Library will have a new location during the renovation of the current facility later this year.

“We are very excited to begin this project which has been in the planning stages for several years,” said Lori Walton, Algona Public Library director. “When we move to a different location during renovation, I know it will be somewhat uncomfortable for patrons and staff because we will be in a smaller space, and we won’t have everything available. We will be paring down and making the most popular, most current items available to patrons while storing the rest of the items.”

Walton said the library board is looking at different sites for relocation.

“The best-case scenario is the renovation will be completed in six months,” she said. “Nine to 12 months before we are able to relocate and move back in is more likely. That is if all goes as planned. We are in such uncertain times now.”

