What you might not know about RAGBRAI

You have probably heard the acronym RAGBRAI a lot lately. In fact, so much so that it might seem like RAGBRAI is an actual word intrinsically tied to Algona.

In four days, Algona will be transformed into an overnight stop for thousands of cyclists. It will be a place where riders can rest and refresh themselves and where the entire community can gather together for 13 hours of entertainment, food, fun and fellowship.

Getting to the point where Algona is capable of supporting the needs of thousands of people, besides her own residents, has taken a lot of work and volunteers and will continue to do so until the riders are on their way out of town on Tuesday morning.

For the last several months, the Algona RAGBRAI executive committee and sub committees have been working to make this day a success for residents and riders alike, preparing safety plans, gathering volunteers, finding housing, food and entertainment.

