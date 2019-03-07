What to do with open business buildings

Commerial spaces along highway 169 in Algona have become available with the recent closures of Napoli's Italian Restaurant and the No. 1 Buffet.

These properties are not the only ones up for grabs. Multiple sites are listed online and with Algona's real estate businesses.

This raises bigger questions: What will Algona do with its open commercial spaces? And, how is retail changing in Algona?

