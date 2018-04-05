What’s new for Little Al in the next decade?

Heading into its second decade, those who formed the Little Al Foundation are “amazed” at how far it has come.

In the last five years, 6o families have been helped. The total family count is reaching 100 in the first 10-year period.

“When we made it to three years I was amazed,” said Ryan Miller, president of the Little Al Foundation. “We weren’t where I wanted to be. We’re still not where I want to be.”

The Little Al Foundation was created in memory of Alan Andrew Dean Miller. Alan was born July 23, 2004, and died on Jan. 14, 2005, of a congenital heart called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.

For more on this story, please see the April 5th issue of the Kossuth County Advance