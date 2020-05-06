West Bend, Whittemore libraries phase in re-opening

The Whittemore Public Library plans to re-open May 15. The West Bend Public Library will do the same on May 18.

Sandy Long, library director for Whittemore Public Library, said the board had an in-depth discussion during its meeting Tuesday, April 28. She said the board will reevaluate the situation on May 15. “We didn’t feel we had enough safety equipment on hand to keep up with (people who come in),” she said. “We still have been serving the public even though we’re closed. We’ve been doing curbside since March 17.”

