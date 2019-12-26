Home / Home

West Bend-Mallard requests supplemental funds

Thu, 12/26/2019 - 12:58pm admin1
Awards Demo Bid
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

Demolition of the old Mallard school building will start after Christmas with a completion date of Aug. 20, 2020.

The West Bend-Mallard School Board awarded Peterson Contracting Inc., headquartered in Reinbeck, the bid. It will include all aspects of demolition – from removal of asbestos to sending the land back to grass as required by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Read more in the Dec. 26 Kossuth County Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/


Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here