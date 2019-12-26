West Bend-Mallard requests supplemental funds
Awards Demo Bid
Alan Van Ormer
Demolition of the old Mallard school building will start after Christmas with a completion date of Aug. 20, 2020.
The West Bend-Mallard School Board awarded Peterson Contracting Inc., headquartered in Reinbeck, the bid. It will include all aspects of demolition – from removal of asbestos to sending the land back to grass as required by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
