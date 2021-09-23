West Bend considers new urban renewal zone

WEST BEND—An expansion to the industrial park on the east side of West Bend is in the works.

The West Bend Economic Development is planning to purchase 14 acres for the industrial park expansion, east of the current industrial park. All of the property is in Kossuth County. West Bend City Council members will hold a public hearing Monday, Sept. 27, to consider a new urban renewal area for industrial development.

The council meeting begins at 7 p.m.

See the full story in the Sept. 23 Advance.