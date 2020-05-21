Wesley business closes for a few days after contact with COVID-19 patient

WESLEY— Johnn's Bar and Grill in Wesley is closed until Tuesday, May 26, a Facebook post from the firm said Thursday, May 21.

The post said: "To enusre the health and safety of our community and the people we serve, we will be closed until May 26th, 2020. We just received a phone call from the Department of Public Health that we were on a contact list for someone that has tested positive for COVID-19. We will be utilizing our downtime to ensure that all areas of our establishment are fully sanitized and cleaned!"