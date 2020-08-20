Wells, solar panels may cover new AMU land

Plans are progressing toward building a new well and locating a possible solar project in land recently purchased by Algona Municipal Utilities (AMU).

“Half of the land will be used for solar. If the solar project moves ahead, it could be built over the winter or next spring,” said AMU General Manager John Bilsten. “The other half of the land will be reserved for future wells for the city’s drinking water and for the potential natural filtration of filter backwash water from the water treatment plant.

