Wellness seminars educate about hemp, CBD
Wed, 03/13/2019 - 2:28pm admin1
By:
Alan Van Ormer
What started out as an opportunity to help an ailing son has turned into an avenue to educate others.
Jenny Eischenberger, a life and health mentor running her own Natural Wellness business, has started reaching out to others. She holds seminars to educate empower others about CBD oils and hemp so people know the choices they have in improving their health.
