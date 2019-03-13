Wellness seminars educate about hemp, CBD

Home / Home

Wed, 03/13/2019 - 2:28pm admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

What started out as an opportunity to help an ailing son has turned into an avenue to educate others.

Jenny Eischenberger, a life and health mentor running her own Natural Wellness business, has started reaching out to others. She holds seminars to educate empower others about CBD oils and hemp so people know the choices they have in improving their health.

Get all the details in the March 14 Kossuth County Advance.

