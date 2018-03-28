Welcome to New York City....

ALGONA — The finishing decorating touches are being placed on the 29 th annual Bishop Garrigan Gala.

The theme for this year’s event is “The Big Apple: Start Spreading the News.” A preview party will be held at Friedmann Auditorium, Friday, April 6, 5-7 p.m. The Gala will be held on April 7, starting at 5:30 p.m., with hors d’oeuveres and a silent auction, followed by a 7 p.m. opening prayer and comments, and a 7:30 p.m., dinner and live auction.

Over the course of 29 years, Bishop Garrigan’s Gala has raised more than $6.1 million to help children in the school.

