Weighing in on homeschooling issues

Public concern regarding the accountability of homeschooled students spurred an investigation into how school districts are involved with homeschooling, what the state laws are and how accountability is addressed. The Algona Schools, West-Bend Mallard Schools, North Union Schools and a homeschool parent, Laurie Hammer, weigh in on this issue.

Homeschool Assistance Program

The Iowa Legislature changed homeschool laws several years ago, removing the requirement for parents of homeschooled students to let the district know they are homeschooling and providing documented proof of progress, mentioned Marty Fonley, Algona Schools Superintendent.

Prior to this, notice of homeschooling was required by the state along with necessitating each district to provide a homeschooling assistance program.

Although a homeschool assistance program is no longer required, the Algona district continues to maintain a homeschool coordinator for the help and success of area students.

