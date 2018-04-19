Home / Home

Wednesday storm follows weekend blast

Thu, 04/19/2018 - 11:14am admin1
By: 
Alan VanOrmer

Thunder and lightning, rain, snow, and blowing wind were all part of a large storm system that blasted its way through Kossuth County and surrounding areas.

There were estimates of as much as 8-10 inches of snow over a two-day period on April 14-15. In addition, a majority of the activities scheduled for the weekend were cancelled or postponed.

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s office issued a no travel advisory on Saturday because of blowing snow creating poor visibility conditions.

For more on this story, please see the April 19th issue of the Kossuth County Advance.

