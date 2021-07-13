Wednesday may feature turbulent weather

The Des Moines National Weather Service has produced a weather briefing concerning the potential for severe weather on Wednesday into Wednesday evening.

* WHAT - Severe storms are possible with the main threats of damaging winds and large hail. A few tornadoes may also occur.

* WHERE - Much of central Iowa with highest potential across northern Iowa.

* WHEN - Wednesday afternoon and evening.

