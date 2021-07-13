Home / Home

Wednesday may feature turbulent weather

Tue, 07/13/2021 - 7:35am admin1

The Des Moines National Weather Service has produced a weather briefing concerning the potential for severe weather on Wednesday into Wednesday evening.

* WHAT - Severe storms are possible with the main threats of damaging winds and large hail. A few tornadoes may also occur.

* WHERE - Much of central Iowa with highest potential across northern Iowa.

* WHEN - Wednesday afternoon and evening.

CLICK ON THE RIGHT/LEFT ARROWS TO SEE ALL IMAGES ABOVE.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here