Weathering the hog crisis

For 36 years, Kevin and Lisa Rasmussen, Hardy, have seen everything in the hog industry, but nothing like the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that has made them change their operations and the way they think about the hog industry.

“We’ve been kicked in the teeth before,” Lisa said. “Okay, here is another one.”

Her husband Kevin added, “It is devastating. You don’t cry and complain. You get back up and figure out the next step.”

