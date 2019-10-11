Weather clears for the 71st Band Day

ALGONA – The Saturday morning of the Band Day parade was rainy and cold. Algona Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Vicki Mallory expected to wake up to a rainy day. As the weather evolved the rain stopped before the parade started and the sun came out as it was going on.

“There was a lot of last minute stuff that couldn’t be done earlier in the day,” Mallory said.

Mallory hoped the weather would do what weather radars showed it would do. Eventually the sun broke through the clouds and shined before the parade finished, and she was happy with how the weather turned out.

