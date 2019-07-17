We went in peace

Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin becoming the first men to walk on the moon. You likely know this unless you've been, well, on the moon.

The anniversary will be marked in many ways by the aerospace community, physicists, geologists, biologists and scientists in every field. It will be remembered by people such as me – people now later in life who were kids, teenagers or young adults when those scenes from the lunar surface were telecast around the world.

Read the complete memoir in the July 18 Advance.