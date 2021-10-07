WBM Diner a delicious learning activity

WEST BEND— West Bend-Mallard school opened its student run diner in 2014. The diner is run by Cassidy Peppmeier, family and consumer sciences teacher, and her senior students.

The diner is open to the public every other Friday from 11 to 1. Reservations must be made by 3 p.m. on Tuesday so the students know exactly how many meals to cook. On average, the diner sees 70 to 80 people each time. Each meal has an appetizer, main dish, two side dishes and a dessert. The same meal is never repeated in a school year but they do have request for certain customer favorites.

See the Oct. 7 Advance for more information.