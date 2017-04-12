WB-Mallard student dies in car crash

WEST BEND — A single vehicle rollover accident claimed the life of Hunter J. Origer, 17, of West Bend, on Wednesday, April 5.

“Hunter was a student with a lot of potential,” said West Bend-Mallard School District Superintendent Amanda Schmidt on Thursday morning. “He was kind to everyone that he met.”

His mother, Anna, said Hunter lived life to the fullest. “Hunter was the kind of kid that gave and gave,” she said. “Even after his death, he gave. He was help to more than 100 people as an organ donor. He made that decision at 14 when he got his driver’s permit. I was so proud of him.”

