WB-M schools $10,000 richer

WEST BEND — A $10,000 check has been sent to the West Bend-Mallard School District through the Campbell’s Soup Labels program.

“We’re tickled to death that this landed in our laps,” said West Bend-Mallard Elementary School Principal Brian Rodemeyer. “It was an unexpected windfall for our school. It is going to help and benefit our kids for this year and next year.”

The school district is putting together a list of educational items to purchase with the money. “We definitely are going to spend it for the educational benefits of the students,” said Rodemeyer, adding that technology and books will be number one priorities.

“Teachers are the ones to decide what we are going to do,” he said. “This gives us an opportunity to make purchases above and beyond our normal budget. We have a need list and a wants list. We are probably using this for the wants list.”

