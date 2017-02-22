WB-M moving forward with new facility

WEST BEND — A $2.8 million facility is closer to becoming reality.

On Monday evening, the West Bend-Mallard Community School District held a public hearing to discuss plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for a new administration and athletic facility.

The school district will be receiving sealed bids for the facility until 3 p.m., March 23. At the regular board meeting on March 28, a decision will be made on whether or not to proceed with the 136-by-106-square-foot project. The new building will be built on the south side of the West Bend school facility.

If everything goes as planned, construction would start in the spring or early summer. The facility would be completed by April 2018.

“We are not doing this to close the Mallard facility, but we’re looking out into the future if we ever need to close the Mallard facility,” said West Bend-Mallard School Superintendent Amanda Schmidt.

