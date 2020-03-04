Water rates rising

Customers could see as high as a 7 percent increase in their water rates after the Algona Municipal Utilities (AMU) Board of Trustees unanimously approved water rate increases during its board meeting Feb. 26.

During a public hearing, David Foth said the average age of the rate payer continues to increase, and every year, AMU transfers money from the electric or water departments into the communicaitons fund or to the city of Algona. "If you would keep the money in the right departments, you may not have to raise rates every year," he said.

