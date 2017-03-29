WATCH D.O.G.S. bringing dads into the school

Bertha Godfrey Elementary School is spearheading a new program, WATCH D.O.G.S. (Dads of Great Students) to encourage dads to become more involved in schools.

The program is geared towards facilitating positive male role models for students and provides a safer school environment.

Last year, faculty members discussed the possibility of starting up this program in the Bertha Godfrey School, expanding it to other Algona Schools if it became a success. “We decided to run with it,” said Stacy Mueller, Bertha Godfrey principal.

Both Mueller and Kristi Roberts, Bertha Godfrey guidance counselor, had encountered this program before.

