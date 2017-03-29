Home / Home

WATCH D.O.G.S. bringing dads into the school

Wed, 03/29/2017 - 4:31pm admin1
By: 
Alyssa Thilges

Bertha Godfrey Elementary School is spearheading a new program, WATCH D.O.G.S. (Dads of Great Students) to encourage dads to become more involved in schools. 

The program is geared towards facilitating positive male role models for students and provides a safer school environment. 

Last year, faculty members discussed the possibility of starting up this program in the Bertha Godfrey School, expanding it to other Algona Schools if it became a success. “We decided to run with it,” said Stacy Mueller, Bertha Godfrey principal. 

Both Mueller and Kristi Roberts, Bertha Godfrey guidance counselor, had encountered this program before. 

 

For more on this story, please see the March 30 issue of the Algona Upper Des Moines.

 

