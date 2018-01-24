Warmed up with the 18th annual Whittemore Chili Cook-Off

WHITTEMORE — The 18th annual Whittemore Chili Cook-Off was held once again on Saturday, Jan. 20 at the St. Michael’s Parish Center in Whittemore.

Taste testing began at 5 p.m. with over 13 contestants showing up for the event. Displays varied in design from simple to elaborate with some contestants taking the time to create their own rustic farm themed displays or decorate with giant Emojis.

Keith Lowe of Mason City has been competing in the cook-off for 17 years. Lowe said his wife, formally of Whittemore, came up with this year’s theme of Emojis due to their popularity.

