Walking for those battling Alzheimer's and dementia

Wed, 06/19/2019
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

Organizers feel that the second Algona Walks the Longest Day on June 21 will be a bigger event than the inaugural one in 2018.

This year's event starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Windsor Manor. It includes a walk on the paths around Windsor Manor and hot dogs and ice cream for a voluntary donation. There is also a drawing for a lap blanket, and T-shirts will be available.

Get more details in the June 20 Advance.

