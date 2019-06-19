Walking for those battling Alzheimer's and dementia

Organizers feel that the second Algona Walks the Longest Day on June 21 will be a bigger event than the inaugural one in 2018.

This year's event starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Windsor Manor. It includes a walk on the paths around Windsor Manor and hot dogs and ice cream for a voluntary donation. There is also a drawing for a lap blanket, and T-shirts will be available.

Get more details in the June 20 Advance.