Walking for those battling Alzheimer's and dementia
Wed, 06/19/2019 - 2:48pm admin1
By:
Alan Van Ormer
Organizers feel that the second Algona Walks the Longest Day on June 21 will be a bigger event than the inaugural one in 2018.
This year's event starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Windsor Manor. It includes a walk on the paths around Windsor Manor and hot dogs and ice cream for a voluntary donation. There is also a drawing for a lap blanket, and T-shirts will be available.
