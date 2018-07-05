Home / Home

A walk on the Longest Day

Thu, 07/05/2018 - 3:33pm admin1
By: 
Melanie Mergen

On the summer solstice, June 21, many gathered at Windsor Manor for Algona Walk the Longest Day.
The Longest Day, sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association, occurs nationwide to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s. Those hosting the event select an activity for community members to participate in Algona. This happened to be the walk.
 

For more on this story, please see the July 5th issue of the Kossuth County Advance

